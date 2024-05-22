Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 12

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 12, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

The number of victims increased to 12 people. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with an injury. - the message says.

As reported, on May 22, at about 13:50, Russian troops once again launched airstrikes on Kharkiv.

In the Shevchenko District of the city, a hit was recorded at the entrance to a cafe. Cars, residential buildings, car washes, shops, etc.were damaged.

For the first time, we hit the UMPB D30-CH at the place of the house (unification of a small plan of live ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenko and Novobavarsky District Prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations have been launched on violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).