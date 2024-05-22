Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 12

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79203 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106916 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250198 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34470 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44027 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62400 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250199 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224452 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56439 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62400 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113782 views
Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28273 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 12 people were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager, as well as damage to residential buildings, cars, shops and other infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 12, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

The number of victims increased to 12 people. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with an injury. 

- the message says.

Recall

As reported, on May 22, at about 13:50, Russian troops once again launched airstrikes on Kharkiv. 

In the Shevchenko District of the city, a hit was recorded at the entrance to a cafe. Cars, residential buildings, car washes, shops, etc.were damaged.

For the first time, we hit the UMPB D30-CH at the place of the house (unification of a small plan of live ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenko and Novobavarsky District Prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations have been launched on violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
kharkivKharkiv

