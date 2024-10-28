Russian airstrike: rescue operations completed in one of Kharkiv's districts
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv after a Russian air strike. The attack wounded 7 people and damaged a 9-story building.
In Kharkiv, as of 5:30 p.m., emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian bomb in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
The State Emergency Service reminded that as a result of the strike, 7 people were injured, and there was significant damage to the structures of the 9-story residential building at the level of the 8th, 9th and technical floors.
Twenty-four rescuers, 6 units of emergency rescue and heavy engineering equipment from the Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk garrisons, and 2 Special Rapid Response Centers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were engaged.
Hostile attacks in Kharkiv region: 21 people wounded, including 5 children28.10.24, 08:06 • 17690 views