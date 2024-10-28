Hostile attacks in Kharkiv region: 21 people wounded, including 5 children
Kyiv • UNN
The nighttime shelling in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv resulted in 21 injuries, including 5 children. The attacks led to the destruction of residential infrastructure in three districts of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.
As a result of a massive night attack by invaders in the Kharkiv region, 21 people, including five children, were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The evening and night strikes targeted the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as the city of Chuhuiv. The attacks caused significant damage to residential infrastructure.
In Chuguiv, a fire broke out in an outbuilding, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Emergency and rescue operations are underway in Kholodnogorsk district to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
According to preliminary data, 21 people were injured, including five children.
