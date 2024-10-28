Night air strike on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Seven people, including a child, were injured in an air strike in Kharkiv. The upper floors of a nine-story building were partially destroyed, and rescuers and psychologists are working at the scene.
On Monday night, the enemy launched an air strike on Kharkiv, injuring at least seven people, including one child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The impact caused partial destruction of the upper floors of the nine-story residential building and smashed windows in neighboring apartments.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene to help residents of the affected building. Rescue operations are ongoing, involving more than 25 rescuers and 6 vehicles.
The SESU employees urge citizens to remain cautious and to observe safety in the conditions of war. Information about the victims is being clarified.
