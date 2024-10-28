Shelling of Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv: what is known about the consequences of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants struck at the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, damaging a residential building and causing a fire. One person was injured in the attack, and three others suffered acute stress reactions.
The occupiers attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, causing a fire to break out. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist forces struck the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. The shelling damaged the walls of the upper floors and the windows.
A fire broke out at the scene, requiring an urgent response from rescue services. According to preliminary data, one man was injured by glass and hospitalized in a medical facility.
Law enforcement and experts are already working to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. Local residents are urging caution and compliance with martial law safety rules.
In turn, the medical center received three more cases of acute stress reaction.