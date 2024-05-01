Russian airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: number of wounded rises to 8
In a Russian airstrike on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, the number of wounded increased to eight, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
According to updated information, two people were killed and eight wounded in the shelling of Zolochiv. An 11-year-old boy is among the wounded. Preliminary, the enemy struck with a D-30 UMPB. Administrative buildings, private households and cars damaged
In addition, around 12:20, Russian troops shelled the village of Leliukivka in Kupyansk district. A 67-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility.