Russian airstrike on Kherson: number of casualties rises to 9

Nine people have already been injured as a result of a Russian air strike on Kherson, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Kherson has increased to nine," the RMA reported.

According to the report, an ambulance brought to the hospital a 51-year-old man who suffered blast injuries and contusion. Two more victims - a 63-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man - were treated on the spot. They also suffered blast injuries and contusions.

Russians strike Kherson with three guided bombs, there are victims