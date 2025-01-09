Russians strike Kherson with three guided bombs, there are victims

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Kherson in the morning with three guided bombs, hitting a private house, an enterprise and a kindergarten, and a number of victims are known, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At 11.00 Russian terrorists attacked Kherson from the air. Three guided aerial bombs were launched. One of them hit a private house, destroying it. A man and a woman were pulled from the rubble and taken away by an ambulance. The 85-year-old victim sustained contusion, blast and closed head injuries. Another victim has an acute stress reaction," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, the enemy air strike also caused fires. "There were hits to an enterprise and a kindergarten," said Mrochko.

Later, according to him, it became known about two more victims of an enemy air strike on Kherson.

"Men aged 52 and 62 were on the street when the shell hit. The 62-year-old victim was treated on the spot by medics. He has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his right hand. A 52-year-old wounded man was taken to hospital. The man has facial abrasions, explosive and closed head injuries," Mrochko wrote.

Later, he reported that "two more victims of the racist air strike were taken to the hospital." "A woman born in 1961 and a man born in 1957 have mine-blast trauma. They are currently being examined," Mrochko said.

Addendum

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, earlier today in region , the Russian military again attacked several streets in Beryslav using UAVs. The attacks killed a 54-year-old man and injured three other civilians.

The enemy also shelled the village of Nezlamne in the Bilozerska community with artillery. A 60-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.

