Russian attacks in Kherson region: one person killed, 3 wounded by drones in the morning

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33087 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124998 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110226 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127696 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126296 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82580 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179378 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126296 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151052 views
Russian attacks in Kherson region: one person killed, 3 wounded by drones in the morning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21780 views

A woman died in the Bilozerska community as a result of Russian shelling. In Beryslav, three civilians were injured by UAV attacks, and buildings in Kherson were damaged.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and three others were wounded in the morning due to attacks by Russian troops, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Thursday and in the Kherson Regional Military Administration Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Around 08:30, Nizlumne of the Bilozerka community came under Russian attack. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman who was on the street sustained fatal injuries," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Kherson RMA, also around 07:00, Russians attacked Beryslav with a UAV. A 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop and were taken to the hospital.

In addition, according to RMA, in the morning, Russian troops attacked a cyclist in Beryslav with a drone. A 64-year-old woman was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV and taken to the hospital.

The enemy also attacked Kherson last night and this morning. "A vehicle, private and apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". Walls and roofs were damaged, windows were smashed. There was no information on casualties among the townspeople," said Prokudin.

4 killed, 10 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling09.01.25, 08:58 • 22294 views

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

