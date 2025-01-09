Russian attacks in Kherson region: one person killed, 3 wounded by drones in the morning

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and three others were wounded in the morning due to attacks by Russian troops, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Thursday and in the Kherson Regional Military Administration Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Around 08:30, Nizlumne of the Bilozerka community came under Russian attack. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman who was on the street sustained fatal injuries," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Kherson RMA, also around 07:00, Russians attacked Beryslav with a UAV. A 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop and were taken to the hospital.

In addition, according to RMA, in the morning, Russian troops attacked a cyclist in Beryslav with a drone. A 64-year-old woman was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV and taken to the hospital.

The enemy also attacked Kherson last night and this morning. "A vehicle, private and apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". Walls and roofs were damaged, windows were smashed. There was no information on casualties among the townspeople," said Prokudin.

4 killed, 10 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling