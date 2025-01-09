4 killed, 10 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 40 settlements over the past day, killing 4 people and wounding 10, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, the town of Kherson and 39 other localities in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 4 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, agricultural machinery and private cars.

"Three people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

He added that it also became known that a resident of Beryslav was killed in yesterday's Russian attack. "In the evening, the occupiers attacked the city from a UAV. A 27-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries due to the dropping of explosives from the drone," Prokudin wrote.

