Public transportation to three villages in Kherson suspended due to “increased hostile activity” - MBA

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148158 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127813 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135402 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171552 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164393 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131022 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129829 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39015 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100074 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181340 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129829 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131022 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134627 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151804 views
Public transportation to three villages in Kherson suspended due to “increased hostile activity” - MBA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22839 views

Due to enemy activity, public transportation to Naddnipryanske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne was temporarily suspended. Two people were killed and several others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks over the past day.

Kherson has reported the temporary suspension of public transportation to a number of surrounding villages "due to increased hostile activity." The head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko wrote about it on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the increased hostile activity, public transportation to Naddnipryanske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne villages has been temporarily suspended. We will inform you about the resumption of bus service later," said Mrochko.

He also noted that Russian terrorists continue to use drones against civilians in the Kherson community, dropping explosives on people and vehicles, attacking houses, and remotely mining the liberated territories.

"Particular attention should be paid to the coastal areas of the Kherson community, the Korabel neighborhood, and in Kherson itself - on Perekopska, Universytetska, Zalaegerseg streets," Mrochko wrote.

Addendum

According to the Kherson RMA, since the beginning of the day, two people have been killed and a number of wounded in enemy attacks.

In particular, Russian troops attacked Naddnipryanske with a drone. A 57-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

Also this morning, two people were injured in Beryslav due to attacks by Russian UAVs. A 66-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and an arm wound when explosives were dropped from a drone. A 69-year-old woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, head and abdomen.

"In Beryslav, Russians killed a local resident with a UAV. A 40-year-old man was killed by an explosive dropped from a drone. A 43-year-old woman also sustained explosive trauma and a leg injury. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

"Around 10:40 a.m., Russian troops opened fire on Naddnipryanske. [A 71-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy shelling," noted Prokudin.

According to Prokudin, Russians also dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the Korabelny district of Kherson at noon. "The roof was pierced, the glass was smashed, the interior was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said the head of the RMA.

Julia Shramko

khersonKherson

