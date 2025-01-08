Public transportation to three villages in Kherson suspended due to “increased hostile activity” - MBA

Kherson has reported the temporary suspension of public transportation to a number of surrounding villages "due to increased hostile activity." The head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko wrote about it on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the increased hostile activity, public transportation to Naddnipryanske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne villages has been temporarily suspended. We will inform you about the resumption of bus service later," said Mrochko.

He also noted that Russian terrorists continue to use drones against civilians in the Kherson community, dropping explosives on people and vehicles, attacking houses, and remotely mining the liberated territories.

"Particular attention should be paid to the coastal areas of the Kherson community, the Korabel neighborhood, and in Kherson itself - on Perekopska, Universytetska, Zalaegerseg streets," Mrochko wrote.

Addendum

According to the Kherson RMA, since the beginning of the day, two people have been killed and a number of wounded in enemy attacks.

In particular, Russian troops attacked Naddnipryanske with a drone. A 57-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

Also this morning, two people were injured in Beryslav due to attacks by Russian UAVs. A 66-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and an arm wound when explosives were dropped from a drone. A 69-year-old woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, head and abdomen.

"In Beryslav, Russians killed a local resident with a UAV. A 40-year-old man was killed by an explosive dropped from a drone. A 43-year-old woman also sustained explosive trauma and a leg injury. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

"Around 10:40 a.m., Russian troops opened fire on Naddnipryanske. [A 71-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy shelling," noted Prokudin.

According to Prokudin, Russians also dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the Korabelny district of Kherson at noon. "The roof was pierced, the glass was smashed, the interior was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said the head of the RMA.