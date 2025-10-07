Russian air defense shot down 30 UAVs over Nizhny Novgorod region: video and all details

On the night of October 7, explosions were heard in the Russian cities of Nizhny Novgorod and Dzerzhinsk - Russian air defense forces were at work. This was reported by Russian "media", UNN reports.

Details

Local Telegram channels published videos of explosions in the aforementioned cities. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 30 UAVs were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the governor of the region, Gleb Nikitin, there were no casualties. The debris caused damage to several buildings, outbuildings, and cars.

Recall

On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 152 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 88 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north and east of the country.