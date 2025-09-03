Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526

$41.370.05
06:20 AM • 234 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 1084 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 3350 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 63008 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 97766 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 133586 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 147209 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 78926 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142058 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52283 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
On the night of September 3, Russians shelled Ukraine with 526 aerial attack means. Air defense forces shot down 451 enemy targets, including 430 UAVs and 21 cruise missiles.

On the night of September 3, Russians carried out another massive shelling of Ukraine using 526 aerial attack means. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Defense forces recorded:

  • 502 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea;
    • 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;
      • 8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

        Air defense shot down 451 enemy targets. Of them:

        • 430 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types;
          • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles;
            • 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

              At the same time, 3 missiles and 69 attack UAVs hit 14 locations, and debris fell in 14 locations.

              Recall

              The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 2, the Russians lost 780 personnel and 41 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,084,570 people.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

