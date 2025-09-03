Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526

On the night of September 3, Russians carried out another massive shelling of Ukraine using 526 aerial attack means. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Defense forces recorded:

502 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea;

16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

Air defense shot down 451 enemy targets. Of them:

430 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

7 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

At the same time, 3 missiles and 69 attack UAVs hit 14 locations, and debris fell in 14 locations.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 2, the Russians lost 780 personnel and 41 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,084,570 people.