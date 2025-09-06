Russian agent passed data on military facilities and infrastructure of Kharkiv to the enemy: he faces life imprisonment

An agent who transmitted data to the enemy about the location of Ukrainian military personnel and critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv will face trial. He faces life imprisonment, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court an indictment against a 34-year-old man on charges of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in the autumn of 2024, the Kharkiv resident established contact with a representative of Russian intelligence via Telegram. In exchange for monetary reward, he provided information about the location of Ukrainian military personnel and critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv. This included identifying modular boiler houses and cogeneration units – critical facilities that provide the city with heat and electricity after attacks on the thermal power plant.

He also tried to establish the locations of Territorial Recruitment Centers (TCCs). To do this, under the guise of casual conversations, he inquired about addresses from acquaintances who visited restricted facilities, after which he carried out covert photo documentation. The agent transmitted the collected information – coordinates, images, and textual explanations – to his handler. - added the prosecutor's office.

The obtained data could have been used to plan new strikes on Kharkiv, threatening to weaken the city's defense and leave the population without light and heat. The accused is in custody. He will be tried in the Nemyshlianskyi District Court of Kharkiv.

The article's sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for fifteen years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Industrial District Court of Dnipro sentenced a National Guard serviceman to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of four people in Lyman, Donetsk region.