Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle

October 7, 03:10 PM • 21265 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 24332 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 21962 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 25718 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 25295 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 51123 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45900 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 73107 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60538 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57389 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Popular news
Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le MondeOctober 7, 01:33 PM • 5618 views
GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailedPhotoOctober 7, 01:44 PM • 7560 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 23073 views
In Zhytomyr region, during a family quarrel, a man stabbed his wife, 9-year-old daughter, dog, and two catsPhotoOctober 7, 03:00 PM • 4134 views
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media06:03 PM • 8096 views
UNN Lite
Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

The Security Service of Ukraine sentenced a Russian agent to 15 years in prison for attempting to install a GPS tracker on a vehicle accompanying Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys in Kirovohrad Oblast. The perpetrator, recruited through Telegram channels, involved a minor in carrying out the task, and also monitored checkpoints and TCC buildings.

Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle

Another Russian agent has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. On the instructions of the Russian special services, he tried to install a GPS tracker on a service vehicle that accompanied columns of Ukrainian military personnel. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to UNN.

Details

Based on the evidence base of the Security Service, another Russian agent who operated in the Kirovohrad region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. At the request of the Russian Federation, the perpetrator tried to install a GPS tracker on a special vehicle accompanying the columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

With the help of a hidden "beacon," the Rashists hoped to track the movement of Ukrainian troops towards the front in real time.

- the post says.

As the investigation established, a 20-year-old resident of the Kyiv region, recruited by Russian special services, was engaged in carrying out the enemy's task.

It is noted that he came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy" earnings in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the agent was given a task: to arrive in the Kirovohrad region and track the locations of the basing of the columns of the Defense Forces. Then the perpetrator, by deception, involved a local minor in subversive activities, promising him "quick money." For this, the young man was supposed to sneak into a special vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the dark and install a GPS tracker on it.

- reported the Security Service of Ukraine.

Security Service officers uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent in February of this year.

Also, during the investigation, it was documented how the perpetrator additionally monitored the geolocations of checkpoints and TCC buildings for the curator.

According to the materials of the SSU investigation, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SSU detained a Russian citizen in Lviv who, after joining a Ukrainian combat unit, transmitted critical data to the enemy. He adjusted missile strikes on the Lviv region, sent coordinates of the unit's basing and geolocations of armored columns.

16-year-old Russian agent from EU territory recruited teenagers for terrorist attacks in Ukraine, he was detained - SBU06.10.25, 09:22 • 2894 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lviv