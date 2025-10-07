Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle

Another Russian agent has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. On the instructions of the Russian special services, he tried to install a GPS tracker on a service vehicle that accompanied columns of Ukrainian military personnel. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to UNN.

Details

Based on the evidence base of the Security Service, another Russian agent who operated in the Kirovohrad region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. At the request of the Russian Federation, the perpetrator tried to install a GPS tracker on a special vehicle accompanying the columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

With the help of a hidden "beacon," the Rashists hoped to track the movement of Ukrainian troops towards the front in real time. - the post says.

As the investigation established, a 20-year-old resident of the Kyiv region, recruited by Russian special services, was engaged in carrying out the enemy's task.

It is noted that he came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy" earnings in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the agent was given a task: to arrive in the Kirovohrad region and track the locations of the basing of the columns of the Defense Forces. Then the perpetrator, by deception, involved a local minor in subversive activities, promising him "quick money." For this, the young man was supposed to sneak into a special vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the dark and install a GPS tracker on it. - reported the Security Service of Ukraine.

Security Service officers uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent in February of this year.

Also, during the investigation, it was documented how the perpetrator additionally monitored the geolocations of checkpoints and TCC buildings for the curator.

According to the materials of the SSU investigation, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SSU detained a Russian citizen in Lviv who, after joining a Ukrainian combat unit, transmitted critical data to the enemy. He adjusted missile strikes on the Lviv region, sent coordinates of the unit's basing and geolocations of armored columns.

