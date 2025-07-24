Russian aerial bombs and artillery killed two women in Kostiantynivka, 14 more people were injured

Today, the Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs, killing two people and injuring 14 more. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as conveyed by UNN.

The Russians dropped 4 aerial bombs on the city and shelled it with artillery. Two women, aged 48 and 59, were killed, and 14 people, aged 36 to 91, were wounded. - Filashkin reported.

According to him, at least 10 multi-story buildings, 21 private houses, an administrative building, 2 shops, a cafe, and 2 cars were damaged.

In addition, 1 more person was wounded in Myrnohrad — there, the Russians again attacked a civilian with an FPV drone. - added the head of the OVA.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

