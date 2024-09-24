The Russian government has prepared a positive response to the proposal to criminalize “Russophobia” for foreigners abroad. Under “Russophobia,” lawmakers understand discrimination against Russian citizens by foreign officials or public calls for it. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

The draft law also states that Russian courts may try such articles in absentia, without the presence of the defendants.

The Russian government has made comments on the punishment proposed under this article. In the current draft, foreign persons who are found guilty are to be banned from “holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities” in Russia. The Cabinet of Ministers believes that such a punishment will be difficult to implement in practice, as it concerns residents abroad.

The proposal to criminalize “Russophobia” was already raised at the end of last year. At that time, it was supported by the government's commission on legislative activity. The draft article refers specifically to discrimination against Russian citizens and permanent residents abroad. There is no punishment for “Russophobia” in Russia. What can be considered discrimination is also not explained.

