Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russia wants to introduce punishment for “Russophobia” for foreigners

Russia wants to introduce punishment for “Russophobia” for foreigners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19104 views

The Russian government has supported a proposal to criminalize “Russophobia” abroad. This is understood as discrimination against Russian citizens by foreign officials or calls for it.

The Russian government has prepared a positive response to the proposal to criminalize “Russophobia” for foreigners abroad. Under “Russophobia,” lawmakers understand discrimination against Russian citizens by foreign officials or public calls for it. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

The draft law also states that Russian courts may try such articles in absentia, without the presence of the defendants.

The Russian government has made comments on the punishment proposed under this article. In the current draft, foreign persons who are found guilty are to be banned from “holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities” in Russia. The Cabinet of Ministers believes that such a punishment will be difficult to implement in practice, as it concerns residents abroad.

The proposal to criminalize “Russophobia” was already raised at the end of last year. At that time, it was supported by the government's commission on legislative activity. The draft article refers specifically to discrimination against Russian citizens and permanent residents abroad. There is no punishment for “Russophobia” in Russia. What can be considered discrimination is also not explained.

