Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Putin has increased the size of the Russian army to 1.5 million troops

Putin has increased the size of the Russian army to 1.5 million troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12751 views

The President of the Russian Federation signed a decree to increase the number of personnel in the armed forces to 1.5 million. The decree will come into force on December 1, 2024, and the total number of the Russian Armed Forces will be 2.39 million.

On September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the text of the decree, UNN reports.

Details

According to Putin's decree, the authorized strength of the Russian armed forces is set at 2,389,130 people, including 1,500,000 military personnel.

In the previous decree, this figure was 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

The new decree will come into force on December 1, 2024.

Image

Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, said that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026. According to him, without victory, Russia will lose the chance to position itself as a superpower for the next 30 years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

