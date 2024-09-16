Putin has increased the size of the Russian army to 1.5 million troops

On September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the text of the decree, UNN reports.

Details

According to Putin's decree, the authorized strength of the Russian armed forces is set at 2,389,130 people, including 1,500,000 military personnel.

In the previous decree, this figure was 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

The new decree will come into force on December 1, 2024.

Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, said that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026. According to him, without victory, Russia will lose the chance to position itself as a superpower for the next 30 years.