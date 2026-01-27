Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPD

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
January 26, 05:23 PM • 10240 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 23079 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 19831 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 26113 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 24470 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 39625 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25479 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50566 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22744 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42048 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
96%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is knownJanuary 26, 04:09 PM • 3932 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo saysJanuary 26, 04:25 PM • 12160 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 6246 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 11641 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"08:58 PM • 4920 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 11654 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 23084 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 39626 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50566 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 43524 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 6268 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 12238 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 13469 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17038 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36089 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russian State Duma deputy Andrey Svintsov proposes banning anonymity on the internet. Users will have to log in to social networks and messengers via a digital ID linked to their passport.

Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPD

Russia proposes to introduce mandatory passport identification for social media and messenger users. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that State Duma deputy of the Russian Federation, Andrey Svintsov, put forward the idea of banning anonymity on the Internet and obliging users to log into social networks and messengers through a digital ID linked to a passport and a communication operator.

In fact, every action on the network must be "signed" by a specific person whom the state can easily identify. This initiative could open a new stage of digital control under the slogans of "legal and safe internet." Although in reality, such approaches carry risks for the security of personal data. Online platforms will have to store a large amount of passport data, which, as practice shows, will inevitably be "leaked" online

- predict the CCD.

They indicate that the proposal fully fits into the course of isolating the RuNet.

"Limiting anonymity will reduce access to foreign platforms and alternative sources of information. It will also give the state new pretexts for repression. Under the guise of fighting for "order," the Russian authorities are building a digital version of a police state," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

From January 1, 2026, Russian internet services are obliged to store all audio, video, and text messages of users for three years, even if they have been deleted.

Russia massively restricts mobile internet across the country, citing security - CPD07.01.26, 12:46 • 3940 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Social network