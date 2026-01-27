Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPD

Russia proposes to introduce mandatory passport identification for social media and messenger users. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that State Duma deputy of the Russian Federation, Andrey Svintsov, put forward the idea of banning anonymity on the Internet and obliging users to log into social networks and messengers through a digital ID linked to a passport and a communication operator.

In fact, every action on the network must be "signed" by a specific person whom the state can easily identify. This initiative could open a new stage of digital control under the slogans of "legal and safe internet." Although in reality, such approaches carry risks for the security of personal data. Online platforms will have to store a large amount of passport data, which, as practice shows, will inevitably be "leaked" online - predict the CCD.

They indicate that the proposal fully fits into the course of isolating the RuNet.

"Limiting anonymity will reduce access to foreign platforms and alternative sources of information. It will also give the state new pretexts for repression. Under the guise of fighting for "order," the Russian authorities are building a digital version of a police state," the CCD summarizes.

From January 1, 2026, Russian internet services are obliged to store all audio, video, and text messages of users for three years, even if they have been deleted.

