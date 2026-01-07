$42.560.14
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 5618 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 7474 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 8598 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 25529 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 49514 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 136484 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 211407 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 82558 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 90195 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Russia massively restricts mobile internet across the country, citing security - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In 2025, over 11,000 mobile internet outages were recorded in Russia across 80 regions, including Kamchatka. The authorities explain this by protection against drones, although the real goal is to strengthen control over the information space.

Russia massively restricts mobile internet across the country, citing security - CPD

In various regions of Russia throughout 2025, restrictions on mobile internet access have been repeatedly recorded. Another incident occurred in Kamchatka, where authorities explained it was due to security considerations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov, announced restrictions on mobile internet in the region. The official reason is "protection of strategic Ministry of Defense facilities from drone attacks." Kamchatka is located 7.5 thousand kilometers from Ukraine.

 - the post states.

According to monitoring resources, throughout 2025, mobile internet in Russia was disconnected more than 11,000 times in 80 regions. In a number of regions, such restrictions were recorded daily. Mobile internet disconnections were also announced for New Year's Eve.

Formally, everything is presented as "security measures." In reality, the Kremlin is gradually transforming the internet into a fully controlled space. Under the pretext of danger, the authorities gain the ability to isolate entire regions from external information at any moment and to test how the population reacts and how effectively centralized control mechanisms work. This is not about security - it's about control. Russians are increasingly living in an information space where the Kremlin controls even their basic living conditions.

- reported by the CPD.

Recall

Throughout 2025, mobile internet was disconnected more than 11,000 times in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, and daily in 25 of them. The authorities explain this by security requirements, but the real goal is the gradual digital isolation of Russia.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
New Year
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine