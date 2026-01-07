In various regions of Russia throughout 2025, restrictions on mobile internet access have been repeatedly recorded. Another incident occurred in Kamchatka, where authorities explained it was due to security considerations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, as conveyed by UNN.

The governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov, announced restrictions on mobile internet in the region. The official reason is "protection of strategic Ministry of Defense facilities from drone attacks." Kamchatka is located 7.5 thousand kilometers from Ukraine. - the post states.

According to monitoring resources, throughout 2025, mobile internet in Russia was disconnected more than 11,000 times in 80 regions. In a number of regions, such restrictions were recorded daily. Mobile internet disconnections were also announced for New Year's Eve.

Formally, everything is presented as "security measures." In reality, the Kremlin is gradually transforming the internet into a fully controlled space. Under the pretext of danger, the authorities gain the ability to isolate entire regions from external information at any moment and to test how the population reacts and how effectively centralized control mechanisms work. This is not about security - it's about control. Russians are increasingly living in an information space where the Kremlin controls even their basic living conditions. - reported by the CPD.

