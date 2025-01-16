Russia triples the number of military exercises in occupied Crimea

The Russians continue to use the occupied Crimean peninsula for training their military. In 2024, 124 exercises of the occupiers took place. This was reported by Eskender Bariev, Chairman of the Board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, Head of the Department of External Relations and Human Rights of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

In 2024, at least 124 military exercises were recorded, while in 2023 the total number was 40, in 2022 - 20, and in 2021 - 44.

Crimea continues to be used to train Russian military personnel for further aggression against Ukraine. They do a lot of training in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. They are constantly conducting exercises related to air defense - Bariev said.

In particular, the expert attributes this to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are also attacking military targets.

Recall

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that military exercises in Belarus until January 31 do not pose a threat to Ukraine. There are currently no sufficient numbers of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus.