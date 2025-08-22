Russia tries to withdraw from international process on crimes at sea: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds to another attempt to evade responsibility

The Russian Federation has officially announced its withdrawal from the arbitration proceedings regarding the capture of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kerch Strait. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls this step an attempt to avoid international legal responsibility and confirms that the case will continue until a just conclusion.

Details

On August 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received a letter from the agent of the Russian Federation from the Arbitration Tribunal, established in accordance with Annex VII to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. In the document, Moscow formally declared its withdrawal from the case "Ukraine v. Russian Federation" related to the capture of Ukrainian naval vessels and servicemen in November 2018, as well as its intention to consider any future decisions of the Tribunal null and void.

The Russian side explains its decision by the alleged incorrect formation of the Tribunal, the bias of some members, and other procedural violations that, in its opinion, undermine the independence and objectivity of the proceedings.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers such statements as another attempt to avoid responsibility for gross violations of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Russia is trying to avoid the inevitability of responsibility for the illegal capture of 24 Ukrainian servicemen and their nine-month detention in Russian prisons - noted the agency.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia's formal withdrawal does not mean the termination of the proceedings. Ukraine will continue to defend its positions in arbitration and demand justice for all victims of Russia's violations of international law.

The agency reminded that the history of numerous international cases against Russia shows that attempts to deny offenses or avoid court decisions do not cancel responsibility.

Recall

Russia withdrew from the arbitration process initiated by Ukraine due to the capture of ships in the Kerch Strait in 2018. Russia claims "gross procedural violations" and an "illegitimate composition" of the tribunal.