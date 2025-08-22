$41.220.16
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 2708 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 5988 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 5196 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 10978 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 20646 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 40467 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37168 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 47078 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 24652 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 36999 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
Russia tries to withdraw from international process on crimes at sea: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds to another attempt to evade responsibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Russian Federation has officially withdrawn from the arbitration proceedings regarding the capture of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kerch Strait. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers this an attempt to evade responsibility, but the case will continue.

Russia tries to withdraw from international process on crimes at sea: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds to another attempt to evade responsibility

The Russian Federation has officially announced its withdrawal from the arbitration proceedings regarding the capture of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kerch Strait. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls this step an attempt to avoid international legal responsibility and confirms that the case will continue until a just conclusion.

This is reported by the MFA, writes UNN.

Details

On August 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received a letter from the agent of the Russian Federation from the Arbitration Tribunal, established in accordance with Annex VII to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. In the document, Moscow formally declared its withdrawal from the case "Ukraine v. Russian Federation" related to the capture of Ukrainian naval vessels and servicemen in November 2018, as well as its intention to consider any future decisions of the Tribunal null and void.

The Russian side explains its decision by the alleged incorrect formation of the Tribunal, the bias of some members, and other procedural violations that, in its opinion, undermine the independence and objectivity of the proceedings.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers such statements as another attempt to avoid responsibility for gross violations of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Russia is trying to avoid the inevitability of responsibility for the illegal capture of 24 Ukrainian servicemen and their nine-month detention in Russian prisons

-  noted the agency.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia's formal withdrawal does not mean the termination of the proceedings. Ukraine will continue to defend its positions in arbitration and demand justice for all victims of Russia's violations of international law.

The agency reminded that the history of numerous international cases against Russia shows that attempts to deny offenses or avoid court decisions do not cancel responsibility.

Recall

Russia withdrew from the arbitration process initiated by Ukraine due to the capture of ships in the Kerch Strait in 2018. Russia claims "gross procedural violations" and an "illegitimate composition" of the tribunal.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine