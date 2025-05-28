The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andriy Kartapolov, said that Russia would react "lively and sensitively" to Berlin's decision to supply Kyiv with German Taurus missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Russia will respond vividly, asymmetrically and sensitively if Germany agrees to supply Taurus missiles to the Kyiv regime. - Kartapolov said.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the issue of supplying Kyiv with Taurus missiles will not be resolved during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on Wednesday.

Although on Monday and Tuesday it was suggested that the comments of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on lifting restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory could refer to the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

At the same time, Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory.