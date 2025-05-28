Russia threatens "harsh response" if Germany transfers Taurus missiles to Ukraine

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7124 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23697 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39042 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44210 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61999 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138948 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64731 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133251 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184676 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24801 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133270 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146830 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152123 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184688 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14648 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76691 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47965 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52992 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120696 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Russia threatens "harsh response" if Germany transfers Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

In the State Duma of the Russian Federation, they stated that Russia would respond "asymmetrically and sensitively" if Germany transferred Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that the issue of missile supply would not be resolved during Zelensky's visit.

Russia threatens "harsh response" if Germany transfers Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andriy Kartapolov, said that Russia would react "lively and sensitively" to Berlin's decision to supply Kyiv with German Taurus missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Russia will respond vividly, asymmetrically and sensitively if Germany agrees to supply Taurus missiles to the Kyiv regime.

- Kartapolov said.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the issue of supplying Kyiv with Taurus missiles will not be resolved during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on Wednesday.

Although on Monday and Tuesday it was suggested that the comments of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on lifting restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory could refer to the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

At the same time, Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin
Kyiv
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14