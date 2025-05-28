Russia threatens "harsh response" if Germany transfers Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In the State Duma of the Russian Federation, they stated that Russia would respond "asymmetrically and sensitively" if Germany transferred Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that the issue of missile supply would not be resolved during Zelensky's visit.
The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andriy Kartapolov, said that Russia would react "lively and sensitively" to Berlin's decision to supply Kyiv with German Taurus missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".
Details
Russia will respond vividly, asymmetrically and sensitively if Germany agrees to supply Taurus missiles to the Kyiv regime.
Let us remind you
Earlier, UNN wrote that the issue of supplying Kyiv with Taurus missiles will not be resolved during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on Wednesday.
Although on Monday and Tuesday it was suggested that the comments of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on lifting restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory could refer to the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles.
At the same time, Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory.