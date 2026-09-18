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Russia struck Balakliia in the Kharkiv region twice: houses were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Two Russian strikes were recorded in a neighborhood of Balakliia. Houses and outbuildings were damaged; there were no casualties.

Russia struck Balakliia in the Kharkiv region twice: houses were damaged

Russia struck one of the neighborhoods of Balakliia (Kharkiv region), with two hits recorded. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia MVA, MVA Vitalii Karabanov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack took place at around 23:00 on September 17. As a result of the strikes, private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

One private house sustained significant damage. The window glazing in 10 households was also damaged

- Karabanov wrote.

He added that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

We remind you

On August 12, Russian forces shelled the residential sector of Balakliia with missiles twice, injuring three people. The strikes caused fires and damaged multi-story and private houses.

Three people were killed in a Russian drone attack on Balakliia06.08.26, 07:47 • 3525 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Balakliia