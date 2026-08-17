Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weapons

russia has moved its own marketplace, "Roy.Market," to full-scale operation to supply combat units with drones, communications equipment, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment, effectively replicating Ukraine's experience. Defence Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian "Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies," which developed the platform, says it has successfully completed the pilot stage and has real demand. Manufacturers of dual-use goods will now be able to list products independently, set prices, manage inventory, and process orders.

Cyber specialists have "taken down" Wildberries - HUR reports large-scale disruptions

In terms of how it operates, "Roy.Market" replicates Ukraine's Brave1 Market and DOT-Chain Defence. Through these platforms, Ukrainian military personnel can order weapons and equipment that have proven their effectiveness directly on the frontline.

russia is adapting Ukraine's experience to the war

The Russians are also trying to change the logistics model in order to reduce the risk of Ukrainian strikes destroying the goods. Instead of large centralized warehouses, the products are planned to be kept with sellers or placed at existing logistics facilities.

However, this scheme does not protect against long-range strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine if the goods are stored at known logistics facilities.

Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?

At the same time, the emergence of such a marketplace could help the Russian army find and purchase effective weapons systems more quickly. The platform will also make it possible to collect data on the use of various systems and identify the most effective solutions.

According to the Russian side, the "Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies" unites more than 500 developers of drones, communications equipment, and ground-based robotic systems. The Ukrainian approach to procuring military technologies through specialized marketplaces has also previously begun to be adopted by the United States, France, and the Netherlands.

Another Wildberries warehouse and logistics complex in the Moscow region came under attack — media