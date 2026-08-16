Another Wildberries warehouse and logistics complex in the Moscow region came under attack — media

A Wildberries warehouse came under attack in Russia’s Moscow region. This was reported by UNN , citing local public pages.

Details

According to OSINT communities, three fires broke out at once in the Moscow region.

The Wildberries warehouse in Koledino and the "Northern Domodedovo" multimodal logistics complex are on fire - locals report.

It should be added that the Russian authorities have not yet responded to reports of the attack.

We will remind you

On the night of Sunday, August 16, drones attacked Wildberries’ largest logistics warehouse in Koledino.

Goods worth an amount equal to the annual budget of a large Russian region burned down at Wildberries warehouses — analysts