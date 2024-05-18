russia shells Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region with artillery, no casualties

In Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked the town of Ochakiv with artillery fire. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 17, at 11:45 a.m., the occupiers shelled the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Mykolaiv region: russian artillery and a kamikaze drone strike at Kutsurubska community