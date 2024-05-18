russia shells Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region with artillery, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces shelled the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region with artillery, but no casualties were reported.
In Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked the town of Ochakiv with artillery fire. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to the district military administrations, on May 17, at 11:45 a.m., the occupiers shelled the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
