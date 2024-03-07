russia says Kazakhstan may send military aid to Ukraine: Astana denies
Kyiv • UNN
russian media reported that Kazakhstan may send military aid to Ukraine, but the Kazakh Defense Ministry denied negotiations with Ukraine's Ukrspetsexport on the purchase of military products and said that Kazakhstan has banned the export of arms and military equipment since 2022.
russian media report that Kazakhstan may soon start sending military aid to Ukraine. However, the country's Defense Ministry denies this information. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian media and the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.
Details
A number of russian media outlets reported that negotiations on the purchase of military products from Kazakhstan were initiated by the Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrspetsexport.
It is noted that Ukraine may receive russian components for parachute and brake systems for Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft, and the supplies may involve LLP "Navico", "BSKey company", LLP "IGT" registered in Astana.
Kazakhstan's reaction
For its part, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry denied that it was negotiating with Ukrspetsexport on the purchase of military products for Kyiv.
We would like to inform you that since 2022, Kazakhstan has banned the export of arms and military equipment.Such hints are aimed at discrediting the Republic of Kazakhstan.In this regard, we ask citizens and the media not to pay attention to the widespread rumors and rely only on official sources of information.
Recall
Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the intensification of bilateral trade and economic relations and political dialogue.