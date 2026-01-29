$42.960.17
Russia saved the world from NATO: occupiers rewrite history textbooks – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports on new Russian history textbooks for 10th and 11th grades that justify the war against Ukraine. They present the aggression as a "forced step" to save the world from NATO.

Russia saved the world from NATO: occupiers rewrite history textbooks – CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported another attempt by the Kremlin to change the history curriculum for 10th and 11th-grade students. New textbooks, edited by Vladimir Medinsky, aim to finally solidify propaganda's ideological tenets and justify aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the new editions, the authors place a special emphasis on the reasons for the so-called "SMO" (Special Military Operation), imposing on children the idea that the war was a "forced step" to save the world from a global conflict with NATO. According to the new narrative, Russia acts as a "defender of civilization," and any aggressive actions are presented as a logical continuation of the state's "historical mission." This approach completely ignores the real facts of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty.

Fabricated events and factual errors

The most absurd innovation in the textbook was the description of a meeting between Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska, which is presented as a symbol of Russia's "recognition" by world leaders. Experts emphasize that the inclusion of such events, which have no confirmation in real political chronicles or are presented in a manipulative context, turns the textbook into a purely propaganda project.

These textbooks have nothing to do with historical science; they are exclusively a tool for the ideological indoctrination of children

— emphasize the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Experts also note that previous versions of Medinsky's books have already caused a wave of criticism even among Russian teachers due to a huge number of gross errors, but the Kremlin continues to use education as a weapon in hybrid warfare. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Ukraine