Russia Retains Sufficient Forces Near Border to Attempt Attack – State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Russia maintains the potential for action near the border of Ukraine, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service reported. The enemy has been accumulating forces after attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region.

Russia Retains Sufficient Forces Near Border to Attempt Attack – State Border Guard Service

The Russian Federation retains enough forces to carry out actions against our border in order to create an attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the telethon on Thursday, reports UNN.

Details 

"The enemy really has a large number of forces and means, both in terms of personnel and equipment, within the Kursk region, in particular, and the accumulation began some time ago, from the moment when Russia tried to dislodge the SOU, which were conducting their operation within the Kursk region. Therefore, the enemy continues to hold them," Demchenko said.

We periodically see certain changes in the number of both enemy soldiers and equipment in that area. But again, the enemy has enough forces there to carry out actions against our border in order to create an attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding to the extent they would like due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
