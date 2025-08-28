Russia responds to peace calls with missiles: EU condemns massive strike on Kyiv and Ukraine

The massive night attack on Kyiv caused a wave of harsh statements from the European Union. High-ranking EU representatives, including Kaja Kallas, Katarina Maternova, and Marta Kos, called the attack a deliberate escalation that demonstrates Moscow's rejection of peace and a conscious choice of terror.

The diplomats wrote about this on their X social media pages, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 28, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv, using drones and ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, people were killed, their exact number is currently being determined, and more than 30 were injured. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including the premises of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, which was seriously affected by the blast wave.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized that this attack was an indicator of deliberate escalation by the Kremlin.

While the world is looking for a path to peace, Russia responds with missiles. The night attack on Kyiv demonstrates a deliberate choice of escalation and mockery of peace efforts. Russia must stop the killings and negotiate – wrote the European representative.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha thanked Kallas for her clear position and emphasized the need for a decisive international reaction.

Thank you for your clear position. You are absolutely right, Russia is doing this deliberately. A coordinated transatlantic response and pressure on Moscow are needed to prove that it cannot escape punishment for such a brutal rejection of peace efforts. – Sybiha reported.

A similar position is held by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, who emphasized that the shelling of Kyiv was "Russia's real response to peace initiatives."

"Russia's "peace" last night: a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. This is Moscow's real response to peace efforts." – Maternova wrote on her page.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Marta Kos also condemned the Kremlin's actions, stating that the strikes on the capital indicate a rejection of any peaceful dialogue.

I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, which are a clear sign that Russia rejects peace and chooses terror. – Kos commented on the night events.

European diplomats emphasize: the attack on Kyiv once again demonstrates that Moscow is not interested in ending the war, but instead is trying to disrupt any peace initiatives.

Recall

During the attack on Kyiv, 12 people died, including three children aged 2, 14, and 17. About 50 people sought medical attention, 40 were hospitalized.

Russia launched a massive night attack on Ukraine, using 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense shot down 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".