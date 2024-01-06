Russia reports shooting down four missiles over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the alleged destruction of four air defense systems over the Crimean peninsula by Russian air guided missiles, UNN reports .

It is noted that the destruction of the missiles allegedly occurred on January 6 at about 00:30 Kyiv time.

"Four Ukrainian missiles were intercepted and destroyed over the Crimean peninsula by regular air defense systems," the Russian defense ministry said.

In Crimea, at least five powerful explosions were heard near Yevpatoriya on the night of January 6.

Amid large-scale losses at the front, russians deploy new forces to occupied Crimea - ATESH