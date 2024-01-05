Amid large-scale losses at the front, russians deploy new forces to occupied Crimea - ATESH

Against the backdrop of large-scale losses of the occupiers at the front, the russian command is redeploying new forces to the occupied Crimea. This is reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Details

Guerrillas spotted russian military equipment in occupied Dzhankoy and reported an increase in the number of enemy forces in the city.

Our agents found a Vityaz armored vehicle at the railway station in Dzhankoy. The agents also report that the occupiers' personnel continue to arrive regularly by train. And the number of those arriving is only increasing - Crimean partisans summarized.

ATES guerrillas find location of Russian radar in occupied Crimea

ATES emphasizes that this only confirms the information about russian losses on the front. At the same time, representatives of the underground movement found out that the occupation forces had set up an additional firing point on the outskirts of Dzhankoy.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.