Russia reports drone attack on Tambov region and series of explosions

A series of explosions due to a drone attack occurred in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region, Russia. Local Telegram channels on Thursday, January 16, reported that the air defense system was triggered, UNN reports.

Details

RosSIA writes that the drone attack on Tambov region that night was "massive." The Russian side attributes the air strike to Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the UAVs were moving toward the gunpowder plant in the village of Kuzmyno-Hat.

Eyewitnesses said that starting from 00.40, four to eight explosions were heard in the sky over Kotovsk. There were also reports of explosions in the village of Kuzmino-Gat. There is a gunpowder factory in the area of the settlements.

Meanwhile, local authorities have not made any statements about the situation in the Tambov region amid the air attack.

Recall

In the village of Novaya Lyada, Tambov region, Russia, a drone hit a distillery located next to a military training ground. Local residents report a fire at the plant after the attack.