Russia reports drone attack on Tambov region and series of explosions

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116900 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124958 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157628 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154209 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104181 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113767 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107436 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 40234 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116266 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114223 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 40673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183053 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172488 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114224 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130294 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147877 views
Russia reports drone attack on Tambov region and series of explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26064 views

In the Russian city of Kotovsk, a series of explosions were recorded due to a drone attack. According to the Russian media, the UAVs were moving in the direction of a gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat.

A series of explosions due to a drone attack occurred in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region, Russia. Local Telegram channels on Thursday, January 16, reported that the air defense system was triggered, UNN reports.

Details

RosSIA writes that the drone attack on Tambov region that night was "massive." The Russian side attributes the air strike to Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the UAVs were moving toward the gunpowder plant in the village of Kuzmyno-Hat.

Eyewitnesses said that starting from 00.40, four to eight explosions were heard in the sky over Kotovsk. There were also reports of explosions in the village of Kuzmino-Gat. There is a gunpowder factory in the area of the settlements.

Meanwhile, local authorities have not made any statements about the situation in the Tambov region amid the air attack.

Recall

In the village of Novaya Lyada, Tambov region, Russia, a drone hit a distillery located next to a military training ground. Local residents report a fire at the plant after the attack.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

