Russia reports drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan: fire breaks out

Russia reported a drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in Bashkortostan, as announced by the head of the Russian region, Radiy Khabirov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Khabirov, a fire broke out at the scene.

"Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. There are no dead or injured. Passive and active defense worked, the enterprise's security opened fire to kill. We are clarifying the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," Khabirov wrote in his Telegram channel.

