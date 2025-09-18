$41.190.02
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7308 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 8720 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 32385 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 38925 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 31331 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30372 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33968 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 40251 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41998 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Russia reports drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan: fire breaks out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

Two aircraft-type drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat enterprise in Bashkortostan. There were no fatalities or injuries, and a fire broke out, which is being extinguished.

Russia reports drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan: fire breaks out

Russia reported a drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in Bashkortostan, as announced by the head of the Russian region, Radiy Khabirov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Khabirov, a fire broke out at the scene.

"Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. There are no dead or injured. Passive and active defense worked, the enterprise's security opened fire to kill. We are clarifying the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site," Khabirov wrote in his Telegram channel.

SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation18.09.25, 11:31 • 766 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World