Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125558 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213717 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161452 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157704 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206668 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194336 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105200 views

Russia relocates 90% of aircraft through ATACMS - WSJ

Russia relocates 90% of aircraft through ATACMS - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115806 views

Russia has adapted to ATACMS by moving 90% of its aircraft to remote bases. The United States does not plan to authorize strikes against Russia, believing that Ukraine will have to rely on local drones.

The terrorist country has moved 90% of its aircraft to safe bases, which has reduced the effectiveness of ATACMS missiles. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

A new U.S. intelligence assessment has shown that since Ukraine received ATACMS missiles, Russia has significantly adapted its military strategies. In particular, the aggressor state has moved about 90% of its aircraft to military bases outside the range of ATACMS missiles.

Despite Ukraine's active calls for the United States to lift restrictions on the use of ATACMS against targets in Russia, the Biden administration has no plans to change its position. The official said that the launch of ATACMS against Russian targets would have limited impact, given the relocation of Russian aircraft.

Instead, Ukraine will likely have to rely on local drones, which have already shown effectiveness in striking targets in Russia in recent months. Although the US has increased production of ATACMS missiles, stocks remain limited, and the Pentagon has only a certain number of missiles to transfer to Ukraine.

The situation on the frontline continues to evolve, and strategic decisions will be determined depending on new circumstances and changes in the combat environment.

U.S. believes ATACMS should be better used for strikes on Crimea - CNN16.08.24, 11:02 • 111309 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

