The terrorist country has moved 90% of its aircraft to safe bases, which has reduced the effectiveness of ATACMS missiles. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

A new U.S. intelligence assessment has shown that since Ukraine received ATACMS missiles, Russia has significantly adapted its military strategies. In particular, the aggressor state has moved about 90% of its aircraft to military bases outside the range of ATACMS missiles.

Despite Ukraine's active calls for the United States to lift restrictions on the use of ATACMS against targets in Russia, the Biden administration has no plans to change its position. The official said that the launch of ATACMS against Russian targets would have limited impact, given the relocation of Russian aircraft.

Instead, Ukraine will likely have to rely on local drones, which have already shown effectiveness in striking targets in Russia in recent months. Although the US has increased production of ATACMS missiles, stocks remain limited, and the Pentagon has only a certain number of missiles to transfer to Ukraine.

The situation on the frontline continues to evolve, and strategic decisions will be determined depending on new circumstances and changes in the combat environment.

