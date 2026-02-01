$42.850.00
Bild

Russia rejected all amnesty projects and continues to involve prisoners in the war - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Kremlin continues to use prisoners as a resource in the war, and the State Duma has rejected eight amnesty projects. The only path to freedom for Russians is participation in the war, which leads to an increase in crime.

Russia rejected all amnesty projects and continues to involve prisoners in the war - intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The Kremlin continues to use prisoners as a resource in the war against Ukraine. In addition, last week the Russian State Duma rejected eight amnesty bills submitted between 2020 and 2025 in a single day. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Kremlin continues to rely on prisoners as a disposable resource in the war against Ukraine. Last week, the Russian State Duma rejected eight amnesty bills submitted between 2020 and 2025 in a single day, including an initiative for a so-called "broad amnesty" for veterans, women with children, people with disabilities, protest participants, and those convicted of collaborating with "undesirable" foreign NGOs – meaning not for the most dangerous criminals. At the same time, deputies denied amnesty to journalists, critics of the government, women and widows of "SVO" participants, and entrepreneurs.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, the last large-scale amnesty in the Russian Federation was held in 2015 – a ten-year break is unprecedented for the entire period of the Russian constitution's operation. However, the Kremlin has a different vision.

The explanatory note of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation states that the amnesty has "lost its relevance" due to the alleged "humanization" of criminal legislation. In reality, this refers to the selective exemption from responsibility for mobilized and contract soldiers and limited concessions for pregnant women and mothers of children under 14. The message is transparent: the only real path to freedom is participation in the war.

- the intelligence emphasizes.

It is also noted that against this background, the punitive system of the Russian Federation continues to release those convicted of serious crimes through participation in hostilities, who then return to civilian life and kill again.

According to official data alone, since 2022, Russian courts have found more than 8,000 "SVO" participants guilty, of whom almost 900 were involved in cases of violent crimes. At least 423 people have died from the actions of these "veterans" – a direct consequence of a policy that substitutes justice with war.

- the post highlights.

Recall

Russia mobilized up to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. Since January 1, one-time payments to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been canceled due to the economic crisis.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine