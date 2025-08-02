In the first half of 2025, the volume of sugar beet shipments in Russia decreased by 51%. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The worst situation was recorded in regions that traditionally yielded the main harvest. Among them are Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Tambov regions.

The main reasons are the following:

a sharp drop in yields due to the ban on imports of Dutch seeds, while Russian seeds yield 20–30% less harvest;

drought in southern Russian regions;

general degradation of the Russian agricultural sector.

As a result, sugar production fell by 28%, while prices for table beets in stores increased by more than 60% - from January to July alone.

The ban on seed imports led to a drop in yields even for basic crops. Because of this, Russia is undersupplying raw materials, reducing production, and prices for the population are rising. - stated the CPD.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine that as of July 3, Russia had harvested 3.8 million tons of grain. This is four times less than last year.