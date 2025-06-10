Russia provides North Korea with the ability to produce "Shaheds" - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said how Russia is supplying technologies and knowledge to help North Korea create long-range kamikaze drones and dramatically increase the accuracy of its KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles. He said this in an interview with The War Zone on June 7, writes UNN.

Budanov, the publication writes, said that North Korea is being given the opportunity to produce drones of the Shahed family, in particular. Initially provided by Iran, Russia now produces about 2,000 per month with plans to increase them to 5,000 per month, the publication writes.

[There are] agreements on starting the creation of facilities for the production of UAVs of the "Harpy" and "Geran" type [the Russian version of Iranian Shahed-136 drones] on the territory of North Korea. This will certainly change the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea - said Budanov.

"That is, they simply agreed to start organizing this production on the territory of North Korea," he said.

Asked what else Russia is giving North Korea for the supply of troops and weapons, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that "this is more about technology transfer".

"One example is UAV production technology. Another technological solution - I already told you about KN-23 ballistic missiles. Initially, with the start of the transfer to Russia, they flew with a deviation of several kilometers, and now they accurately hit the target. This is the result of joint work of Russian and North Korean specialists. There is also a modernization of aviation weapons - air-to-air missiles of long range. Separate technologies on submarines. Unfortunately, ballistic missiles that are carriers of nuclear weapons," Budanov said.

"The KN-23 missiles that were delivered at the beginning are now a completely different missile [in terms of] its technical characteristics. The accuracy has increased many times," he added.

