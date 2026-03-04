$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 13702 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Tags
Authors
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 746 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 21431 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 21350 views
Russia prepares for intensified offensive in Pokrovsk direction - Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reports signs of the enemy preparing to intensify combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian occupiers are planning to intensify their offensive in early spring, accumulating resources.

Russia prepares for intensified offensive in Pokrovsk direction - Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

In the Pokrovsk direction, within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, signs of the enemy preparing to intensify combat operations are being recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the military, Russian occupiers plan to intensify their offensive in early spring. For the past few months, the enemy has been deliberately accumulating resources for further use.

The enemy concentrated its greatest efforts to advance towards Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Battles continue in the eastern part of the settlement. At the same time, the enemy is trying to pressure Ukrainian defenders and further advance into the central part of Hryshyne, simultaneously assaulting it from the north and south. The enemy also does not abandon attempts to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. However, Ukrainian troops hold their designated positions on the northern outskirts of both settlements.

- the post says.

In February 2026, Ukrainian forces eliminated and wounded over 1,000 Russians. They also destroyed and damaged 38 cannons and mortars, 4 armored vehicles, 84 automotive and motorcycle vehicles, and 5 UAVs, the corps noted.

Recall

Since the beginning of March 4, 48 enemy attacks have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, and shelling of border areas of Sumy region continues.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole