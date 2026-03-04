Russia prepares for intensified offensive in Pokrovsk direction - Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

In the Pokrovsk direction, within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, signs of the enemy preparing to intensify combat operations are being recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, Russian occupiers plan to intensify their offensive in early spring. For the past few months, the enemy has been deliberately accumulating resources for further use.

The enemy concentrated its greatest efforts to advance towards Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Battles continue in the eastern part of the settlement. At the same time, the enemy is trying to pressure Ukrainian defenders and further advance into the central part of Hryshyne, simultaneously assaulting it from the north and south. The enemy also does not abandon attempts to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. However, Ukrainian troops hold their designated positions on the northern outskirts of both settlements. - the post says.

In February 2026, Ukrainian forces eliminated and wounded over 1,000 Russians. They also destroyed and damaged 38 cannons and mortars, 4 armored vehicles, 84 automotive and motorcycle vehicles, and 5 UAVs, the corps noted.

Since the beginning of March 4, 48 enemy attacks have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, and shelling of border areas of Sumy region continues.