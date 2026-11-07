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Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Ukraine is concerned about the possible transfer of OSCE staff member Vadym Holda to Siberia. Sybiha demands access to all three detainees.

Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the possible transfer to Siberia of OSCE staff member Vadym Golda, who is being illegally detained by russia, noting that Ukraine is very concerned about this information, UNN reports.  

Details

As reported by Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Vadym Golda is one of three OSCE staff members illegally detained by russia. Since October 15, he has been held incommunicado.

This is yet another flagrant disregard by russia for its obligations under the Geneva Conventions. Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories are deprived of their fundamental rights and are completely dependent on the will of the occupying authorities. We demand that russia provide credible and verifiable information about the whereabouts and conditions of detention of all three illegally detained OSCE staff members, and ensure immediate and unhindered access to them 

– the Foreign Minister stressed.

Sybiha called on the OSCE community to increase pressure on russia to ensure the immediate release of Dmytro Shabanov, Maksym Petrov, and Vadym Golda.

Reminder

In July, Andrii Sybiha met with a delegation of permanent representatives of 23 OSCE participating States, who were in Ukraine from July 20–23. The Ukrainian minister stressed the need for the earliest possible release of the Ukrainian staff members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, whom russia took hostage in 2022.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine