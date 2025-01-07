ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148270 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135468 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110757 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104472 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

russia plans to train military to create propaganda content

russia plans to train military to create propaganda content

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24030 views

A journalists' union in a terrorist country has applied for a grant to train military personnel in media work. The project is aimed at creating a new generation of media professionals to promote “ideological values.

The Union of Journalists of a terrorist country has applied for a presidential grant to implement an educational project aimed at preparing participants in the war against Ukraine to work in the media. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The project involves training the military to create and promote content with an emphasis on "ideological and historical values." 

The project states that its goal is to form a new generation of media professionals capable of "reviving traditions" and influencing social values. This initiative is part of the kremlin's overall strategy to militarize society. 

The involvement of the military in various spheres of public life is becoming a tool for "normalizing" the war in the eyes of the population. This also contributes to increased support for military action among russian citizens. 

Such steps are already reflected in popular culture. In particular, this year for the first time war veterans were invited to the New Year's Eve "blue light" program, which is traditionally an important element of russian holiday culture. 

Media expose Shabunin's Anti-Corruption Action Center for bringing corrupt officials to appellate courts and the HACC26.11.24, 13:46

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

