The Union of Journalists of a terrorist country has applied for a presidential grant to implement an educational project aimed at preparing participants in the war against Ukraine to work in the media. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The project involves training the military to create and promote content with an emphasis on "ideological and historical values."

The project states that its goal is to form a new generation of media professionals capable of "reviving traditions" and influencing social values. This initiative is part of the kremlin's overall strategy to militarize society.

The involvement of the military in various spheres of public life is becoming a tool for "normalizing" the war in the eyes of the population. This also contributes to increased support for military action among russian citizens.

Such steps are already reflected in popular culture. In particular, this year for the first time war veterans were invited to the New Year's Eve "blue light" program, which is traditionally an important element of russian holiday culture.

