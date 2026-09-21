Russia plans to increase drone production: Politico learned the details

Russia plans to expand the production of carbon fiber used to manufacture drone fuselages, which could help the Russian Federation increase drone production. Politico reports, citing UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the expansion concerns the Alabuga-Fiber plant of the state-sanctioned company Rosatom in Tatarstan. The new production line is to be used to manufacture up to 500 tons per year of military-grade carbon fiber for the aerospace industry. This lightweight and durable material is used to build a drone's airframe.

"According to one expert's estimates, the increased production will result in an additional 28,000 armed drones each year—an increase of 78% in the production of weapons like those that struck a passenger train on the Polish border this month, as well as others that killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians. Ukraine estimates that Russia can currently produce more than 36,000 kamikaze drones, known as 'Geraniums,' annually," the publication writes.

According to available information, in May the Russian government approved the construction of a new line at the Alabuga-Fiber plant. According to a Ukrainian official, satellite imagery taken between May and July shows that the land designated for the expansion project, next to the current Alabuga-Fiber carbon-fiber production plant in Tatarstan, is being cleared for construction.

"The foundation of the new plant is being prepared," said weapons expert David Albright.

According to him, the deadline for completing construction of the plant in 2027 "requires rapid construction."

Such drones enable Moscow to "launch these massive salvos and exert pressure on targets deep inside Ukraine in many different locations, while also ensuring that they can penetrate defenses," said Stacie Pettyjohn, a researcher of drone warfare at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.

Background

During the night of September 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 147 UAVs and one "Banderol."