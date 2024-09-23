Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP in 2025 - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113891 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148538 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141052 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180674 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 55194 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55194 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 45359 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 45359 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73137 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 46687 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 46687 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 42632 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180674 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 196358 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196358 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 146536 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146536 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141520 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141520 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158131 views
Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP in 2025 - Bloomberg

Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP in 2025 - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20092 views

According to the draft budget of the Russian Federation, defense spending will increase to 13.2 trillion rubles in 2025. This will account for 40% of total budget expenditures, exceeding spending on education, healthcare, and social policy.

Next year, Moscow seeks to increase defense spending to 6.2% of the country's gross domestic product amid the war against Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, which managed to familiarize itself with the draft budget of the Russian Federation for 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to the document, the Russian government intends to increase defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025 from 10.4 trillion rubles planned for this year, which is 6.2% of gross domestic product.

It is also noted that military spending is planned to be reduced to 5.6% of GDP in 2026 and to 5.1% in 2027.

The publication indicates that spending on national defense and internal security will account for about 40% of Russia's total budgetary expenditures in 2025. As a result, the amount of funds allocated for defense is greater than the total allocations for education, healthcare, social policy and the national economy.

Russia will suffer financial and economic losses from the war in the summer of 2025 - Budanov07.09.24, 17:40 • 27320 views

Addendum

Also, according to the document, the Russian Federation envisages that spending on classified or unspecified items will increase to 12.9 trillion rubles in 2025 from the initially planned 11.1 trillion this year, remaining at about 30% of total budget expenditures.

Among other things, the Russian government forecasts a budget deficit for 2024 at 1.7% of GDP, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than estimated in June

Recall

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the Russian economy is suffering significantly from Western sanctions because of the war in Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine

