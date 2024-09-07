Russia will suffer financial and economic losses from the war in the summer of 2025 - Budanov

Russia is financing the war at its own expense, which is causing significant financial losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to seriously affect the country's economy. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the air of Radio Charter, UNN reports .

Russia is fighting purely at its own expense and they are losing serious money - Budanov says.

According to him, the transition of Russia's economy to “war rails” was not painless, but they did it anyway. He says that resources do not last forever, and when a country is at war, they always go into the red.

When will the Russian economy begin to feel the effects of global events? According to our estimates, it will feel it in the summer of 2025. No, this is not a collapse, but a period when financial and economic losses will have a serious impact. Of course, this “will not bring Russia to its knees,” but it will make them think about what the next steps are - The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

Recall

The Russian authorities regularly state that the Russian economy is not really suffering from Western sanctions and that time will be on Russia's side in its aggressive war against Ukraine. However, sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy.