Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russia will suffer financial and economic losses from the war in the summer of 2025 - Budanov

Russia will suffer financial and economic losses from the war in the summer of 2025 - Budanov

 27320 views

The head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia is financing the war at its own expense, suffering significant losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to seriously affect the country's economy.

Russia is financing the war at its own expense, which is causing significant financial losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to seriously affect the country's economy. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the air of Radio Charter, UNN reports

Russia is fighting purely at its own expense and they are losing serious money

- Budanov says.

According to him, the transition of Russia's economy to “war rails” was not painless, but they did it anyway. He says that resources do not last forever, and when a country is at war, they always go into the red.

When will the Russian economy begin to feel the effects of global events? According to our estimates, it will feel it in the summer of 2025. No, this is not a collapse, but a period when financial and economic losses will have a serious impact. Of course, this “will not bring Russia to its knees,” but it will make them think about what the next steps are

- The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized. 

The Russian authorities regularly state that the Russian economy is not really suffering from Western sanctions and that time will be on Russia's side in its aggressive war against Ukraine. However, sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

