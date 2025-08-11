Russia plans to expand “military-technical cooperation” with India - source

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense learned about the enemy's plans to expand military-technical cooperation between Russia and India. In particular, the fourth meeting of the working subgroup of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation is planned to be held in September in St. Petersburg, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to intelligence, in particular, from September 15 to 18, the fourth meeting of the working subgroup of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation is planned to be held in St. Petersburg. Over four days, the Indian and Russian delegations intend to develop and agree on plans for bilateral interaction in the military sphere between Russia and India in 2025-2026. In particular, the meeting plans to discuss issues of defense cooperation, military training, and joint military exercises. - the source said.

The interlocutor notes that the negotiations will take place at the Central Naval Museum in St. Petersburg. Despite the complete secrecy of the planned event, Ukrainian intelligence has a detailed program of the meeting of the Russian-Indian commission, one of the points of which is "the Indian delegation's visit to the cruiser Aurora."

The source adds that as of today, Russia and India jointly produce PJ-10 BrahMos cruise supersonic missiles. Another joint project is the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited company, which in 2019 began producing AK-203 assault rifles in India for the complete rearmament of the Indian army.

Recall

The price of Russian Urals oil in India continues to fall. The discount to the benchmark NSD grade has already exceeded $5 per barrel. The reason is a decrease in demand from Indian refineries, which are reorienting themselves to American and Middle Eastern oil amid the risk of sanctions.