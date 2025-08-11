Russia plans to expand “military-technical cooperation” with India - source

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22362 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45157 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36397 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90898 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108628 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96421 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68461 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117196 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204478 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129533 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22441 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 29881 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39804 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45268 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 91002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22383 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90235 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204486 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354665 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257329 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

Russia plans to expand “military-technical cooperation” with India - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Russia and India plan to expand military-technical cooperation, as became known to Ukrainian intelligence. In September, a working subgroup meeting will be held in St. Petersburg to discuss plans for 2025-2026.

Russia plans to expand “military-technical cooperation” with India - source

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense learned about the enemy's plans to expand military-technical cooperation between Russia and India. In particular, the fourth meeting of the working subgroup of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation is planned to be held in September in St. Petersburg, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to intelligence, in particular, from September 15 to 18, the fourth meeting of the working subgroup of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation is planned to be held in St. Petersburg. Over four days, the Indian and Russian delegations intend to develop and agree on plans for bilateral interaction in the military sphere between Russia and India in 2025-2026. In particular, the meeting plans to discuss issues of defense cooperation, military training, and joint military exercises.

- the source said.

The interlocutor notes that the negotiations will take place at the Central Naval Museum in St. Petersburg. Despite the complete secrecy of the planned event, Ukrainian intelligence has a detailed program of the meeting of the Russian-Indian commission, one of the points of which is "the Indian delegation's visit to the cruiser Aurora."

The source adds that as of today, Russia and India jointly produce PJ-10 BrahMos cruise supersonic missiles. Another joint project is the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited company, which in 2019 began producing AK-203 assault rifles in India for the complete rearmament of the Indian army.

Recall

The price of Russian Urals oil in India continues to fall. The discount to the benchmark NSD grade has already exceeded $5 per barrel. The reason is a decrease in demand from Indian refineries, which are reorienting themselves to American and Middle Eastern oil amid the risk of sanctions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
India