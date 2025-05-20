Russia only gained time for offensive actions with negotiations on a ceasefire - CCD
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko stated that the Russian Federation, by rejecting the US proposal for a ceasefire, gained time for the offensive. He reminded that Ukraine was ready to stop the war back in March 2022.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, believes that Russia has gained time to conduct offensive operations. The aggressor state refused the United States to cease fire, writes UNN with reference to page Kovalenko in Telegram.
Russia simply gained time to conduct offensive operations, refusing the United States to immediately cease fire. Russian war correspondents write that they were allowed to "fight to victory." They do not even hide their initial intentions to simply continue fighting.
Kovalenko reminded that back in March 2022, Ukraine was ready to end the war, but Russia did not agree to this.
"And this was Putin's initial plan, which Ukraine understood perfectly well, and agreed back in March to stop the war, but Putin did not," Kovalenko stressed.
He also added that Putin will continue to kill Ukrainians in the future if pressure is not exerted on him.
"Without pressure, Putin will simply continue to kill. Words mean nothing to him, he manipulates to gain time, he has always done so since 2014," the head of the CPD summed up.
Addition
US President Donald Trump announced some progress after a 2.5-hour telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He added that he is counting on a meeting with Putin and believes in the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump stated that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but it is difficult to assess whether Kyiv's efforts are sufficient. He hopes for a solution to the problem.