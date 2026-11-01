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Russia lost more than 2,000 troops in a day of war in Ukraine - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Over the course of October 31, Russian forces lost 2,100 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,590,270 people.

Russia lost more than 2,000 troops in a day of war in Ukraine - General Staff

Over the course of October 31, the enemy lost 2,100 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,590,270 people as of November 1.

Reminder

The Kremlin said that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet named a specific date for the meeting.

Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le Monde30.10.26, 01:52 • 15944 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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