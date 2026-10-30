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Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le Monde

Kyiv • UNN

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The first tanker carrying Russian diesel set sail for New York after Trump and Putin reached an agreement. The supplies did not lower prices in the United States.

Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le Monde

Russia’s return to the global diesel fuel market, which was agreed during a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, took shape on October 23, when the first Russian tanker departed the Gulf of Finland for New York, where it is expected to arrive in approximately 20 days. This is reported in a Le Monde article, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cargo of more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel proved insufficient to reduce fuel prices in the United States, which reached record highs on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections. But that does not matter, since the “deal” is, above all, a political gesture.

It does not matter that the diesel fuel deal will not deliver the expected economic benefits; the effect of the announcement is what matters. Trump and Putin must send signals

- explained Serhiy Aleksashenko, a senior research fellow at the Center for New Eurasian Strategies.

The publication states that, emboldened by the deals with Trump, Putin “is planning to escalate the war in Ukraine.”

“As the United States announces an increasing number of energy deals with Russia, the prospect of consensus-based peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow continues to fade,” the publication writes.

We remind you

The agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel practically had no impact on the U.S. fuel market. Despite the announced deliveries, diesel in the United States continued to become more expensive.

The Trump administration is trying to persuade businesses in the United States to accept Russian diesel fuel29.10.26, 19:56 • 2440 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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