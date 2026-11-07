Russia lost 2,280 military personnel in one day in the war against Ukraine

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
04:30 AM • 11035 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 26105 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 18610 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 19702 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 21337 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
November 6, 07:11 PM • 18836 views
Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
November 6, 06:49 PM • 29874 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters
November 6, 06:33 PM • 14700 views
The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason
November 6, 05:11 PM • 15370 views
A number of European media outlets received bomb threats — is there a “Russian trail” behind them?
November 6, 04:45 PM • 15743 views
On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Democrats plan to introduce numerous AI bills once they gain control of CongressNovember 6, 08:02 PM • 5206 views
Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 6, 08:17 PM • 11262 views
The architect of the toughest initiatives — whom Trump appointed as the new White House chief of staffNovember 6, 09:00 PM • 4222 views
Drones struck a house in the Kyiv region: two people injuredNovember 6, 11:46 PM • 3802 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged01:19 AM • 12390 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 18402 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 29876 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 25721 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 50715 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 51064 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 14973 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 14460 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 18647 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 19356 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's driversNovember 6, 01:53 PM • 17854 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Series
9K720 Iskander

Russia lost 2,280 military personnel in one day in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Over the course of November 6, Russian forces lost 2,280 military personnel. The total losses of the Russian army reached approximately 1,604,110 personnel.

Russia lost 2,280 military personnel in one day in the war against Ukraine

Over the course of November 6, the enemy lost 2,280 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,604,110 personnel as of November 7.

We remind you

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense06.11.26, 13:16 • 2754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine