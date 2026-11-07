Russia lost 2,280 military personnel in one day in the war against Ukraine

Over the course of November 6, the enemy lost 2,280 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,604,110 personnel as of November 7.

We remind you

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

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